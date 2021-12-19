Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Adirondack Research & Management Inc.

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,187 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for about 1.3% of Adirondack Research & Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Adirondack Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 684,369 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,271,000 after buying an additional 21,060 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 17,306 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,728,711 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $91,714,000 after buying an additional 107,332 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 7,594 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total value of $697,165.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,545 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $60.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.77. The company has a market cap of $255.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.93. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.35 and a 12 month high of $60.80.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.02%.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 target price on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.35.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

