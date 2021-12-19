Truvestments Capital LLC Buys 3,075 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 306.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,077 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 344.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 19.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $360.00 to $389.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.07.

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total value of $2,086,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total transaction of $143,510,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 518,247 shares of company stock worth $168,807,946 over the last quarter. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NVDA opened at $278.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 7.14. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $115.67 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $280.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.67. The firm has a market cap of $695.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.67, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.37.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.93%.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

