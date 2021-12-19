Verus Financial Partners Inc. Buys 99 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BFT Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 13,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Seeyond lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 14,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $168.23 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $150.05 and a 1-year high of $179.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $163.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 63.38%.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.00.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Featured Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.