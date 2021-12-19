Callisto Network (CLO) Price Tops $0.0060

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 19th. Callisto Network has a market cap of $15.52 million and $26,578.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Callisto Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0060 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Callisto Network has traded down 3.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,936.09 or 0.08313329 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.31 or 0.00074576 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 31.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Callisto Network Coin Profile

Callisto Network (CRYPTO:CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Callisto Network is forum.callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

