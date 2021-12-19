Ethverse (ETHV) Price Tops $0.13

Ethverse (CURRENCY:ETHV) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. One Ethverse coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000269 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethverse has a market capitalization of $1.00 million and $4,357.00 worth of Ethverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ethverse has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethverse Profile

Ethverse is a coin. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2020. Ethverse’s total supply is 36,968,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,878,094 coins. Ethverse’s official website is ethverse.com . Ethverse’s official Twitter account is @ethverse and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethverse’s official message board is medium.com/ethverse

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethverse is an open, interactive, and decentralized virtual universe built using the Minecraft gaming engine and Ethereum blockchain. Ethverse users own and trade land and assets within the world. Ethverse allows users to engage in immersive experiences and monetize assets & services. “

