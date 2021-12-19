Raydium Market Cap Tops $576.73 Million (RAY)

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 19th. Raydium has a market cap of $576.73 million and $38.22 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raydium coin can currently be purchased for about $7.32 or 0.00015455 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Raydium has traded down 7.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.12 or 0.00053055 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,916.45 or 0.08271836 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.20 or 0.00076459 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,411.13 or 1.00135957 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00048527 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Raydium Coin Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,816,708 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Buying and Selling Raydium

