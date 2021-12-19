TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Short Interest Down 34.8% in November

TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a decrease of 34.8% from the November 15th total of 31,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS TTDKY traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.08. 8,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,501. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.28. TDK has a 52 week low of $31.30 and a 52 week high of $58.55.

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. TDK had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 6.26%. On average, research analysts predict that TDK will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TDK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

About TDK

TDK Corp. engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of electronic components. It operates through the following business segments: Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Film Application Products and Others. The Passive Components segment offers ceramic capacitors, aluminum electrolytic capacitors, film capacitors, inductive devices, high-frequency components, piezoelectric material components, circuit protection devices, and sensors.

