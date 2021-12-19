TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Short Interest Down 34.8% in November

TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a decrease of 34.8% from the November 15th total of 31,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
OTCMKTS TTDKY traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.08. 8,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,501. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.28. TDK has a 52 week low of $31.30 and a 52 week high of $58.55.
TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. TDK had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 6.26%. On average, research analysts predict that TDK will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.
About TDK
TDK Corp. engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of electronic components. It operates through the following business segments: Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Film Application Products and Others. The Passive Components segment offers ceramic capacitors, aluminum electrolytic capacitors, film capacitors, inductive devices, high-frequency components, piezoelectric material components, circuit protection devices, and sensors.
