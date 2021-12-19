Short Interest in Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCF) Declines By 32.1%

Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 142,200 shares, a decline of 32.1% from the November 15th total of 209,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 474.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TISCF traded up $2.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.69. 199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.94. Taisei has a 1-year low of $29.57 and a 1-year high of $32.29.

About Taisei

TAISEI Corp. engages in the construction and engineering business. It operates through the following segments: Civil Engineering, Construction, Development, and Others. The Civil Engineering segment covers infrastructure and engineering works such as tunnels, bridges, dams, and airports. The Construction segment deals with the construction of housing and buildings.

