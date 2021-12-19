Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Short Interest Down 22.5% in November

Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a drop of 22.5% from the November 15th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TMICY shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Trend Micro from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trend Micro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Trend Micro from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Get Trend Micro alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:TMICY traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.39. 2,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,675. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 0.32. Trend Micro has a 12 month low of $46.39 and a 12 month high of $62.20.

Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $434.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.42 million. Trend Micro had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 17.52%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trend Micro will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Trend Micro Company Profile

Trend Micro, Inc engages in the development and sale of security-related products and services for computers and the internet. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Central and Latin America. Its products include security software for home and home offices, small businesses, data center and cloud, network and web, and mobile devices.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Trend Micro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trend Micro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.