Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, a growth of 33.1% from the November 15th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TOKCF remained flat at $$66.25 during trading on Friday. Tokyo Ohka Kogyo has a 52-week low of $30.10 and a 52-week high of $71.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.25.

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Company Profile

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells chemical products and process equipment in Japan and internationally. The company offers optimal photoresists and photolithography relative chemicals; and coating, developing, vacuum UV hardening, and UV curing machines.

