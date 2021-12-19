Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, a growth of 33.1% from the November 15th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:TOKCF remained flat at $$66.25 during trading on Friday. Tokyo Ohka Kogyo has a 52-week low of $30.10 and a 52-week high of $71.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.25.
Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Company Profile
