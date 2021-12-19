Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by Financial Avengers Inc.

Financial Avengers Inc. grew its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,227 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for about 5.6% of Financial Avengers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Financial Avengers Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $8,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Bank of America by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $43.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.02 and a 200-day moving average of $42.62. The company has a market cap of $359.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $28.57 and a one year high of $48.69.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.99.

In related news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

