SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Sold by Center For Asset Management LLC

Center For Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,447 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,745,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,926,000 after acquiring an additional 406,066 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 22.9% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,692,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,529,000 after acquiring an additional 873,205 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,530,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,155,000 after acquiring an additional 282,285 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,157,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,179,000 after acquiring an additional 199,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,010,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,490,000 after acquiring an additional 20,016 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $41.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.66. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $40.93 and a 1 year high of $47.56.

