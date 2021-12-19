Schnieders Capital Management LLC Sells 416 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GLPI. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 9.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,149,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $701,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,499 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,937,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,418,000 after buying an additional 1,004,950 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,454,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,503,609,000 after buying an additional 772,859 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,724,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,204,000 after buying an additional 478,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,003,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $417,114,000 after buying an additional 367,602 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

GLPI stock opened at $46.13 on Friday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.08 and a twelve month high of $51.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.58.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 47.92%. The firm had revenue of $298.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 107.20%.

In related news, Director E Scott Urdang acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.71 per share, with a total value of $137,130.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

