Amalgamated Bank Lowers Holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 214,729 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 7,708 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Twitter were worth $12,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 756.6% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 454 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Twitter in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Twitter in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Twitter by 2,000.0% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Twitter by 601.3% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TWTR shares. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Twitter from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Twitter from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Twitter from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twitter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.94.

Shares of NYSE TWTR opened at $43.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -179.45 and a beta of 0.71. Twitter, Inc. has a one year low of $41.01 and a one year high of $80.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). Twitter had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Twitter’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twitter news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta acquired 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.94 per share, for a total transaction of $61,516,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $274,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,090 shares of company stock worth $5,379,515 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

