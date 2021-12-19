Ballast Advisors LLC Has $2.50 Million Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Ballast Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the quarter. 3M accounts for 1.0% of Ballast Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. XML Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 31.9% in the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its stake in shares of 3M by 77.7% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 2.9% in the third quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 10,908 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the third quarter worth $612,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of 3M by 1.2% in the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 44,120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,999,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. 66.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

MMM stock traded down $3.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $174.75. 4,012,651 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,450,237. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $178.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.62. 3M has a 52 week low of $163.38 and a 52 week high of $208.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 58.10%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of 3M from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $201.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $201.00 to $199.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.93.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.