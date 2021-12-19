XML Financial LLC Makes New $4.88 Million Investment in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 191,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,877,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 125.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BTT traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.69. 73,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,653. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.96. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 12 month low of $24.82 and a 12 month high of $27.08.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.062 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Profile

BlackRock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It aims to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on August 30, 2011 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

