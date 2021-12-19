Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Boosts Holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,294 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $3,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 13,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 291.3% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DXC traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.63. The stock had a trading volume of 5,681,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,364,584. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $22.36 and a 1 year high of $44.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.26. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.37.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. DXC Technology had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DXC shares. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Bank of America raised shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.08.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

Featured Article: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC).

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.