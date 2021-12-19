Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Sold by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 4.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,065 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,390 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $2,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter worth $1,250,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 257.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,824,000 after acquiring an additional 94,330 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 39,596.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 127,822 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,513,000 after acquiring an additional 127,500 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,346 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 663,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,731,000 after acquiring an additional 19,600 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OC. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.42.

Owens Corning stock traded down $2.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.02. 1,963,213 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 897,090. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.67. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $72.81 and a 1-year high of $109.89.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 22.71%. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 11.03%.

In other news, insider Gunner Smith sold 8,500 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total value of $781,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

