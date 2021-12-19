Pinkcoin (PINK) Market Cap Tops $616,672.81

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Pinkcoin has a market cap of $616,672.81 and $3,784.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pinkcoin has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin (PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 458,555,508 coins and its circulating supply is 433,295,072 coins. Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

