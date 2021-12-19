Zacks: Brokerages Expect Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) to Announce $0.49 EPS

Analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) will report earnings of $0.49 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Compass Minerals International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the highest is $0.69. Compass Minerals International reported earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will report full-year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $2.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Compass Minerals International.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $211.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.00 million. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 15.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.83.

CMP traded down $1.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.38. 1,407,425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,874. Compass Minerals International has a one year low of $47.10 and a one year high of $75.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.56 and its 200 day moving average is $64.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is -10.56%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 239.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 595.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

