RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, an increase of 23.5% from the November 15th total of 1,700,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 586,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

In other RPM International news, VP Timothy R. Kinser sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.54, for a total value of $70,032.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in RPM International by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,339 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of RPM International by 1.3% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 12,676 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of RPM International by 1.0% during the third quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of RPM International during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RPM International by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 114,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,885,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 76.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of RPM International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of RPM International from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RPM International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of RPM International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.71.

NYSE RPM opened at $96.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.36. RPM International has a 1 year low of $76.43 and a 1 year high of $100.39.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 29.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RPM International will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Monday, October 18th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.58%.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

