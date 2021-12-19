NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Shares Acquired by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 307,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 95,500 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in NOV were worth $4,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of NOV by 370.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,095 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of NOV by 1,032.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NOV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of NOV by 387.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,685 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NOV by 110.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,267 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOV stock opened at $13.26 on Friday. NOV Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.46 and a 52-week high of $18.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 2.21.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. NOV had a negative return on equity of 6.25% and a negative net margin of 10.44%. As a group, analysts anticipate that NOV Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -13.79%.

NOV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Griffin Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NOV in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of NOV in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NOV from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on NOV in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. They set a “sell” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, COKER & PALMER raised NOV from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.64.

In related news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 8,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $118,521.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

NOV Company Profile

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

