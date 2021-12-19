Brokerages Expect Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) to Post $0.26 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kirby’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. Kirby posted earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Kirby will report full year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.56. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.46. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kirby.

Get Kirby alerts:

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $598.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.48 million. Kirby had a positive return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS.

KEX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kirby in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kirby from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kirby presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

Shares of Kirby stock opened at $58.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Kirby has a twelve month low of $47.58 and a twelve month high of $70.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.23.

In other news, VP Kim B. Clarke sold 4,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total transaction of $257,844.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $58,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,717 shares of company stock valued at $387,715 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Kirby by 0.3% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 410,082 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $24,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Kirby by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 241,819 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,664,000 after buying an additional 36,694 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kirby by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,602 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Kirby by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Kirby by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,520 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kirby

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kirby (KEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.