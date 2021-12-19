Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,805 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTSH. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 39.1% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 29,359,124 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,033,413,000 after buying an additional 8,252,344 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,530,198 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,560,442,000 after buying an additional 386,979 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.4% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,066,171 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $835,703,000 after buying an additional 1,872,844 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,969,003 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $828,973,000 after buying an additional 639,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,271,462 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $711,402,000 after buying an additional 907,816 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.08.

In related news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,696 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $201,202.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $519,347.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,328 shares of company stock valued at $737,719. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $84.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.12. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $66.19 and a 12-month high of $85.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

