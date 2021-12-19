Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $910,000 Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,803 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,835,605 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,014,743,000 after purchasing an additional 77,043 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,192,020 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $581,783,000 after purchasing an additional 125,286 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth approximately $373,567,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,147,307 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $304,507,000 after purchasing an additional 16,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 21.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,110,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $294,840,000 after purchasing an additional 196,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $284.79 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $226.09 and a 52 week high of $296.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $280.01 and its 200-day moving average is $266.64. The company has a market capitalization of $69.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.34.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.46%.

In related news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total value of $1,450,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total value of $272,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $263.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.29.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

