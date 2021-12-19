Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Has $19.78 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,017 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and comprises approximately 1.7% of Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $19,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 37,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,739,000 after purchasing an additional 5,795 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 7,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HC Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LLY. Cowen boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.72.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total transaction of $55,739,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 421,369 shares of company stock worth $113,551,440. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $267.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $255.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.77, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.57. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $161.78 and a 12 month high of $283.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.83%.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

