Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Has $14.67 Million Stock Position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,905 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners accounts for 1.4% of Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $14,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNFP. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 37.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the second quarter worth about $58,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the second quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $92.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.79 and its 200-day moving average is $94.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.18 and a 52 week high of $105.28. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.28.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $341.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.13%.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 8,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.10, for a total transaction of $820,830.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.80, for a total transaction of $978,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 81,146 shares of company stock worth $8,160,046. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PNFP shares. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.67.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

Recommended Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.