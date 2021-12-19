First Long Island Investors LLC Increases Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

First Long Island Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,817 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises 2.0% of First Long Island Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $23,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 294.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 29.1% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ABBV opened at $129.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $228.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.74. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $101.55 and a one year high of $133.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.81%.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $6,042,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total transaction of $21,454,343.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 284,904 shares of company stock worth $34,618,143 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABBV. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Societe Generale upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.29.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

