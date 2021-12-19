First Long Island Investors LLC Buys 7,277 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

First Long Island Investors LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,969 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,277 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises about 2.6% of First Long Island Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $30,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Center For Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.8% in the third quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 86,051 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $11,255,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,188 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

QCOM opened at $176.80 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $122.17 and a 12-month high of $192.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $160.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.86.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have issued reports on QCOM. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.67.

In other news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 5,402 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total transaction of $1,023,679.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 9,900 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.39, for a total transaction of $1,815,561.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,129 shares of company stock valued at $7,500,506 over the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

