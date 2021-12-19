iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Purchased by Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $3,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWN. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 59.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,400,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,228 shares during the last quarter. Summit Rock Advisors LP acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $118,553,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,639,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,478,000 after acquiring an additional 335,257 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 286.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 415,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,841,000 after buying an additional 307,722 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 315.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 229,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,366,000 after buying an additional 174,090 shares during the period.

IWN opened at $159.98 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $127.56 and a 52 week high of $178.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.50.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

