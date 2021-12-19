Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Buys 1,532 Shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV owned 0.10% of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 15.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,744,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,551,000 after purchasing an additional 374,653 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 17.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,380,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,106,000 after purchasing an additional 206,940 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 725,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,309,000 after purchasing an additional 29,939 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 360,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,073,000 after purchasing an additional 4,578 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 1,335.9% in the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 301,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,926,000 after purchasing an additional 280,265 shares during the period.

NASDAQ PFM opened at $38.86 on Friday. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $32.03 and a 12-month high of $39.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.36 and its 200-day moving average is $37.40.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

