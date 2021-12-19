Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Trims Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 593.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 56,477 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $402,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 12,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $40.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.19. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $33.32 and a 12 month high of $41.81.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

