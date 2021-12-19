Avion Wealth Sells 39,626 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Avion Wealth cut its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,734 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 39,626 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon accounts for about 1.8% of Avion Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Avion Wealth’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $5,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BK. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 285.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 29,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 4,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 9,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BK opened at $57.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.93. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $39.46 and a 1-year high of $60.52. The company has a market cap of $47.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 34.61%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $62.50 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.25.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

