Avion Wealth Invests $34,000 in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HOOD. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $255,000. Institutional investors own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets stock opened at $19.10 on Friday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.08 and a 12 month high of $85.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.67.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($2.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $364.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.55 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 183.63% and a negative return on equity of 282.13%. Robinhood Markets’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Robinhood Markets news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total value of $454,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 120,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total transaction of $4,205,893.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 424,683 shares of company stock valued at $13,007,901 in the last three months.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HOOD. Atlantic Securities downgraded Robinhood Markets from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Robinhood Markets from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Robinhood Markets from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Robinhood Markets from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $62.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.36.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

