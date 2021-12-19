Center For Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,335 Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Center For Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,335 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 298.9% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter worth $70,000. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

In other news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $4,475,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.39, for a total transaction of $162,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 169,177 shares of company stock valued at $29,087,735. 2.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $179.15 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.11 and a 12 month high of $190.09. The company has a market cap of $49.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.24, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $175.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.03.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The firm had revenue of $750.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on CDNS. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.23.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.