Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Acquires 2,239 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Posted by on Dec 19th, 2021

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) by 4.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FREL. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $312,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 159,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,862,000 after buying an additional 53,751 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 13,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 29,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 3,324 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF stock opened at $33.18 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a one year low of $24.30 and a one year high of $33.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.83.

