Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Trims Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,019 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $7,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 52.2% in the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 74.8% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 7,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Wealth raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. King Wealth now owns 5,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $127.90 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $123.51 and a 52-week high of $131.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.69.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

