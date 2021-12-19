Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Reduces Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC trimmed its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,199 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,623 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $4,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 0.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 2.6% during the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 5.6% during the third quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 2.6% during the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 4.9% during the second quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Generac alerts:

In other Generac news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total value of $4,426,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.53, for a total value of $2,012,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $11,038,100. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GNRC shares. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Generac from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Generac from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Truist Securities started coverage on Generac in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Generac from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $472.52.

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $357.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $427.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $418.66. The firm has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.02. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $214.41 and a 52 week high of $524.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $942.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.13 million. Generac had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 37.32%. Generac’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.