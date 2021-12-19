Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Purchases 529 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VO. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.4% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 548.4% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period.

VO stock opened at $247.12 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $201.88 and a 12 month high of $261.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $251.86 and its 200 day moving average is $244.32.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

