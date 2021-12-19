Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Position Decreased by Fountainhead AM LLC

Fountainhead AM LLC lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 178 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5 shares during the period. Fountainhead AM LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $2,870,493,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 232,278.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 625,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 624,829 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 588.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 579,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,415,362,000 after purchasing an additional 495,388 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,742,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,255,625,000 after purchasing an additional 306,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 46.7% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 693,072 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,692,336,000 after purchasing an additional 220,762 shares during the period. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,071.00 to $3,090.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,206.38.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,834.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,892.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,737.71. The company has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,694.00 and a 12-month high of $3,019.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $16.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

