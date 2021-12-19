Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 17 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 794 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 0.9% of Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,134,972 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,072,840,000 after acquiring an additional 118,821 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,058,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,317,675,000 after acquiring an additional 119,059 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,216,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,854,059,000 after acquiring an additional 39,437 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,940,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,737,726,000 after acquiring an additional 33,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Alphabet by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,904,058 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,649,310,000 after acquiring an additional 56,899 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,834.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,694.00 and a one year high of $3,019.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,892.08 and a 200 day moving average of $2,737.71.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $16.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,206.38.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

