salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,509 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.4% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $151,632,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.4% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,562 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 2,994 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.2% during the third quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 3,337 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Marin increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 12,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $252.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $286.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.47. The firm has a market cap of $249.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.74, a PEG ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $201.51 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $330.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.23.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total transaction of $1,592,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total transaction of $6,142,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 542,827 shares of company stock worth $154,752,334. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

