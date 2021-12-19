Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Acquires 158 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 139.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Copart were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in Copart in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Copart in the third quarter valued at about $309,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Copart by 14.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Copart by 5.1% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 19,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its position in Copart by 5.2% in the third quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total transaction of $10,324,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $143.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.92 and a twelve month high of $161.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $149.73 and its 200-day moving average is $142.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57 and a beta of 1.06.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. Copart had a return on equity of 28.37% and a net margin of 34.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

