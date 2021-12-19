Foster & Motley Inc. Raises Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 27.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,468 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Corning in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in Corning by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Corning during the third quarter worth $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corning during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Corning in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $632,137.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $36.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $34.81 and a 1-year high of $46.82. The firm has a market cap of $31.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.22, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.09.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 12.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down from $44.00) on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Corning from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Corning from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Corning from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Corning from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.92.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

