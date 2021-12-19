The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 831 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 122.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 103,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,223,000 after purchasing an additional 57,053 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 163.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 198,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,956,000 after acquiring an additional 122,964 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 120.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 613,701 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $167,204,000 after acquiring an additional 334,739 shares in the last quarter. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter worth approximately $2,695,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 137.7% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 410,642 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $111,879,000 after acquiring an additional 237,881 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SHW opened at $340.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $323.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $300.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $218.06 and a 12-month high of $349.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.26 billion, a PE ratio of 46.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 75.00%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 30.15%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SHW shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $352.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.57.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

