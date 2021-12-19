Brokerages Expect PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $134.21 Million

Equities research analysts expect PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) to report sales of $134.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $162.70 million and the lowest is $96.34 million. PTC Therapeutics posted sales of $118.86 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $500.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $469.70 million to $534.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $713.84 million, with estimates ranging from $596.35 million to $818.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PTC Therapeutics.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($0.11). PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 169.13% and a negative net margin of 92.43%. The firm had revenue of $139.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.03) earnings per share. PTC Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

PTCT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James decreased their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PTC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 66.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 273.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 18.3% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 33.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $206,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $39.11 on Thursday. PTC Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $34.85 and a twelve month high of $70.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.07 and its 200-day moving average is $40.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 0.89.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

Featured Article: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PTC Therapeutics (PTCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.