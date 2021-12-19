M&T Bank Corp Sells 3,308 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 104,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,308 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Nucor were worth $10,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 311,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,849,000 after purchasing an additional 27,778 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,665,000. Strid Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 54,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,234,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 139.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 26,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 15,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NUE shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Nucor in a research note on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $123.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.17.

NYSE:NUE opened at $118.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.42. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $47.94 and a 12 month high of $128.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.44.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 40.10%. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was up 109.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 22.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.69%.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.