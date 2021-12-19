Intrua Financial LLC Makes New $288,000 Investment in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,661 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,583,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $435,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521,841 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,668,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,941,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,454 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,044,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $548,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Valero Energy by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,265,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $411,094,000 after acquiring an additional 703,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Valero Energy by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,316,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,210,961,000 after acquiring an additional 669,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.71.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $2,202,327.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLO opened at $68.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.94. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $51.90 and a one year high of $84.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $28.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.02, a P/E/G ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 2.11.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $29.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -359.63%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

