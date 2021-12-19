KARMA (KARMA) Price Hits $0.0094 on Major Exchanges

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. Over the last seven days, KARMA has traded up 64.5% against the US dollar. KARMA has a total market cap of $51.48 million and $17.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KARMA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0094 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001609 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000029 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 139.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000202 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.72 or 0.00060506 BTC.

DIAMOND (DIAMOND) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $238.06 or 0.00501580 BTC.

KARMA Profile

KARMA (CRYPTO:KARMA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KARMA’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_11092 . KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

Buying and Selling KARMA

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KARMA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KARMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

