MAX Exchange Token Market Cap Reaches $889,479.34 (MAX)

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. One MAX Exchange Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00000825 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. MAX Exchange Token has a market cap of $889,479.34 and approximately $22,458.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,141.57 or 0.99324073 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00048483 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $132.27 or 0.00278688 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.12 or 0.00434284 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004717 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $71.64 or 0.00150950 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00009563 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00009099 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001964 BTC.

About MAX Exchange Token

MAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,271,283 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject . MAX Exchange Token’s official website is max.maicoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling MAX Exchange Token

